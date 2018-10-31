SETE: Arrivals by air up in Sept. 2018; vehicle travel down

Wednesday, 31 October 2018 22:17
UPD:22:20
FOSPHOTOS /MENELAOS MYRILLAS
A- A A+

Tourist arrivals by plane increased in September 2018, while road travel decreased, compared to the same month in 2017, according to a study by SETE Intelligence, the research arm for the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

The major airports in Greece recorded an increase of 10.2 percent in September (yoy), with the figure at 12.8 percent from the beginning of the year.

Conversely, arrivals by vehicle fell by 12.5 percent in September 2018; 3.1 percent down for the entire year up to September 2018, compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών