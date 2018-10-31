WB report points deteriorating position for Greece in 'Doing Business 2019' report

Greece ranks 72nd in the report, out of 190 countries surveyed, falling five spots from the previous such report.

In the "Ease of Doing Business" category, the WB gives Greece 68 out of a possible 100 points, edging out Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Oman.

One consolation is that the building license process shows an improvement, with recent reforms making the process simpler and cheaper.

Conversely, a major deterioration is reported in the process to transfer a property, with more documentation needed and commensurate time.

As in previous WB surveys, top rankings are held by free market "havens" and tech-savvy New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea (ROK). Leading from the back are Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Venezuela, Eritrea and Somalia.