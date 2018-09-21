Greek energy minister in fYRoM next month

Greek Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis will be in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) next month, where he'll attend a handful of MoC signings by energy-related companies.

A MoU for a natural gas pipeline connecting Thessaloniki with Negotino has already been signed since October 2016 by the two grid operators in either country, DES.FA and MER.

Discussions are also underway over the prospects of upgrading the power line connecting Florina (NW Greece) and Bitota (SW fYRoM), a project proposed for funding within the EU's Ten Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP).