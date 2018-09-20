Retailer Media Markt denies it's de-investing in Greece

Thursday, 20 September 2018 22:42
UPD:22:46
MotionTeam/ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ
MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, a subsidiary of Germany's Ceconomy AG, this week aimed to douse growing speculation in Greece that the electronics and white goods retailer was a reduced presence in the country. The retailer said Greece is a significant market for Media Markt, and that no de-investment scheme is envisioned.

Asked by "N" over the retailer's prospects in the Greek market, a spokesman had merely noted that the company was always in talks with other retailers, and over many difference matters. "Nevertheless, we have no further comment".

