Latest Pulse opinion poll gives ND 10.5% pt lead over SYRIZA; margin slightly narrower from June

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party is given a 10.5-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the first opinion poll released after the summer by the Athens-based Skai broadcaster.

Specifically, the center-right party is preferred by 33.5 percent of respondents to 23 percent for SYRIZA, in an extrapolation of the valid answers provided by respondents.

The previous poll (June 2018) by the same firm, Pulse, gave ND a 12.5 percentage point lead over SYRIZA, 34 to 21.5 percent.

Without an extrapolation of the results, ND is given 31.5 percent to SYRIZA's 22 percent.

If the poll results translate into real percentages in a general election, only other three parties are projected to enter the next Parliament: the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party (Chryssi Avgi, 7.5 percent); the socialist-social democrat Kinima Allagis grouping (7 percent), and the "old guard" Communist Party (KKE), with 6 percent.

Asked about the June 2018 "Prespa Agreement" between Athens and Skopje to finally resolve the fYRoM "name issue", 60 percent of respondents had a negative or mostly negative view; 16 percent had a "definitely positive" view; 13 percent of respondents had a "somewhat positive" view.

In response to a question on whether the end of the third (and last) memorandum bailout will change the economic situation in the country for the better, 61 percent said no, of which 37 percent said "definitely no".