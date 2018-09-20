Vivartia announces twin growth strategy for its F&B arm: expansion overseas, presence in top tourism spots

By S. Emmanuil

The Athens-based Vivartia group this week announced that it aims to operate 22 stores - mostly under its Goody’s Burger House and Flocafe Espresso Room brands - in 14 countries outside Greece by the end of 2018.

The group said its twin growth strategy is an increased presence in European urban markets and high-tourism destinations in Greece. The latter component aims to exploit ever-increasing tourism flows to the east Mediterranean country, as well as a promised reduction of the VAT rate in the food-and-beverage sector - something pledged by both the current mostly leftist government and the center-right main opposition party.

Currently, Vivartis operates 16 stores in 11 countries, namely, in Australia, the UK, Hungary, Cyprus, Egypt, Russia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Kosovo. Six more outlets are planned overall, in Malta, the UK, Cyprus, Armenia and Qatar.

Vivartia two outlets under its La Pasteria brand in Prague and at the Seremetievo airport of Moscow, respectively, in the first half of the year.