Greek state allocates 914 mln€ in Aug. 2018 to cover arrears to private sector

Thursday, 20 September 2018 12:31
UPD:12:34
REUTERS/Costas Baltas
The Greek state and various general government entities allocated 914 million euros last month to cover arrears to the private sector, with the overall arrears figure dropping significantly - another creditor-mandated objective that continues after the end of the third bailout.

According to Bank of Greece (BoG) figures released this week, a total of 2.023 million euros were allocated to cover the state's arrears over the Jan-Aug 2018 period.

August's outlay was the biggest of the year, and one of the largest recorded since mid 2015.

