Greek state allocates 914 mln€ in Aug. 2018 to cover arrears to private sector

The Greek state and various general government entities allocated 914 million euros last month to cover arrears to the private sector, with the overall arrears figure dropping significantly - another creditor-mandated objective that continues after the end of the third bailout.

According to Bank of Greece (BoG) figures released this week, a total of 2.023 million euros were allocated to cover the state's arrears over the Jan-Aug 2018 period.

August's outlay was the biggest of the year, and one of the largest recorded since mid 2015.