BoG: Central govt cash balance in Jan-Aug 2018 period posts deficit of 2.616 bln€

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday announced that the central government's cash balance over the Jan-Aug 2018 period posted a deficit of 2.616 billion euros, compared to a deficit of 1.499 billion euros over the same period in 2017.

The ordinary budget revenue reached 30.794 billion euros, compared to 29.04 billion euros in the corresponding period of last year.

Ordinary budget expenditure, including expenditure of about 2.023 billion euros for the repayment of arrears (compared to 1.14 billion euros last year), reached 33.827 billion euros, up from 32.810 billion euros in January-August 2017.