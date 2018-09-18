Top chamber president says he 'absolutely agrees' with Mitsotakis' proposals; months after expulsion from ND party

The president of an association of chambers of commerce in Greece, Constantinos Michalos, on Monday assessed that the business world in the country "absolutely agrees" with the proposed measures announced by main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Michalos was referring to a weekend address by the center-right political leader and a wide-ranging press conference on the sidelines of the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where the latter more-or-less unveiled his party's campaign platform for next year's general election.

His statements come after an acrimonious falling out between the chamber president and the political party last June, when Michalos was expelled from ND after expressing positions deemed as supporting the leftist-rightist coalition government.

The reform-minded and pro-business Mitsotakis promised tax breaks for individuals taxpayers and companies, lower social security contributions for employees and employers, a reduction in the unpopular property tax (ENFIA), something also pledged by PM Alexis Tsipras a week earlier, cuts in certain VAT rates - especially in the food-and-beverage sector - and a complete lifting of remaining capital controls, among others.

In explaining Michalos' expulsion last June, ND charged that “Trojan Horses” have no place in the party.

In an otherwise generalized announcement at the time, ND added that the long-time chamber official – Michalos is also president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) - failed to respect the “principles, values and basic positions” of the center-right party.

According to extensive press speculation, Michalos had angered poll-leading ND by publicly supporting the “Prespes Agreement” between Athens and Skopje, and for repeatedly saying he's against snap elections in the country – a position that he’s voiced as far back as 2012.