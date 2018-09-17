Labor minister promises amendment aimed to raise minimum monthly wage scale in Greece

Greek labor minister Efi Achtsioglou on Monday evening promised that an amendment aimed to raise the minimum monthly wage scale - for full-time employment - in the country will be tabled this week, with ratification expected in Parliament by the end of the year.

Speaking on an Athens television station’s prime-time newscast, she also referred to the political “hot potato” entailed in looming pension cuts as of January 2019, repeating the poll-trailing Tsipras government’s position that the measure, either as a structural reform or as a fiscal requirement, “is unnecessary”.

The prospect of implementing another reduction in social security spending, even though Athens agreed to it with creditors and ratified the measure in 2016, is politically abhorrent to the leftist-rightist coalition government, especialling heading into an election year.