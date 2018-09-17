Marshall Islands registry, Green Award announce cooperation

The Marshall Islands (RMI) registry and Green Award last week announced their cooperation, whereby the registry will provide GA-certified ships with a 30-percent discount on annual marine services fee.

The announcement came during a reception in Athens last week.

According to its website, Green Award is a voluntary international certification scheme for ships that go beyond the industry’s regulations in terms of safety, quality, and environmental performance.

The RMI affiliate in Greece, led by Theofilos Xenakoudis, was first in 2017 in registered Greek-owned vessels, namely, 791 ships with total capacity of 62.1 million DW.

Besides the RMI discount, GA-certified vessels enjoy discounts in ballast processing equipment provided by DeNora, Hanla and Veolia/RWO; in acquiring Kyma ship performance monitoring systems; biological sewage treatment and oil/water separation at Veolia/RWO stations, as well as for Kangrim Heavy Industries cleaning systems.