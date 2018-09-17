Banking sources: Goal of reducing Greek banks' NPEs to betwee 40-50 bln€ by end of 2021

By E. Sakellar

Bank officials in Athens that spoke to "N" last week said discussions with European banking authorities to determine new goals for reducing NPEs posted by Greece's systemic banks until 2021, goals expected to be finalized this month.

The same domestic bank officials said the "best-case scenario" for the four banks is to reduce "bad debt" held by the latter to 50 billion euros by December 2021, down from 64.9 billion euros, which is the goal by December 2019.

Nevertheless, discussions have now extended to an even more ambitious target, of between 50 to 40 billion euros by the end of 2021. Percentage wise, such a reduction would be between 21 to 38 percent of the current total, if achieved.