Self-styled anarchist group vandalizes Iranian embassy in Athens; police sentry present

Monday, 17 September 2018 12:17
UPD:12:19
INTIME NEWS/ΒΑΡΑΚΛΑΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ
Members of a notorious anti-state group struck again on Monday morning, this time breaking the windows of the Iranian embassy in Athens before throwing bottles and paint inside its premises, a scene that has been repeated over the past few years at several other diplomatic missions, government buildings and private offices around the Greek capital.

Nevertheless, a video of the latest "action" by the "Rouvikonas" group, whose members call it an "anarchist collective", contains another element not seen in other such incidents, namely, the presence of a police sentry inside a fortified guard post. The armed police officer appears to stand by as the self-styled anarchists vandalize the building and his guard post.

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΠΑΝΤΕΛΉΣ ΣΑΊΤΑΣ

Ten suspects arriving on motorcycle are estimated to have participated in the attack.

In a later statement posted on a website known for hosting material by extremist groups, the group said the attack was in reaction to the execution of Kurdish rebels in Iran.

