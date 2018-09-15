Mitsotakis tours TIF on Sat., ahead of closely watched evening address

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party president Kyriakos Mitsotakis continued his tour of the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday, where he's set to deliver an address later in the evening.

The ND leader met with representatives of TIF's employees and was also briefed on a 120-million-euro upgrade plan for the trade exhibition extending into 2026, the largest in Greece. Mitsotakis said he agrees with the investment and said it will boost growth in the wider Thessaloniki area.

He then toured individual pavilions at the trade fair.