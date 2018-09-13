Greek Parliament president confident Prespa agreement will be ratified; points to Feb., March 2019

Greece's parliament president on Thursday said a crucial bilateral agreement with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) to finally resolve the "name issue" will come before the Greek legislature when it has passed through every stage of ratification in the neighboring country.

Niko Voutsis, a top SYRIZA deputy and the parliament president, estimated that the agreement will be tabled in February or March 2019. He also predicted a "clear majority" in favor of the "Prespes Agreement", while dismissing any notion that it will not be ratified by the Greek side.

