Seven injured, one more seriously, during rock slide at iconic Navagio cove

The number of injured from Thursday’s rock slide at the well-known Navagio cove on the Ionian island of Zakynthos has reached seven, including a 34-year Czech woman who has sustained a spine fracture.

None of the other people hospitalized sustained serious injuries. The rock slide occurred just after 1 p.m. (local time).

Several hundred people on the secluded beach at the time were later evacuated by sea, as the Navagio site can only be reached by boat. The coast guard later imposed a ban on craft approaching the cove.