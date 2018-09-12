Juncker again asked about Greek pension cuts; repeats that agreed-to measures must be implemented

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday again dampened the Tsipras government's hopes of avoiding agreed-to social security spending cuts in 2019, speaking almost simultaneously with reports out of Athens stating that finance ministry officials presented creditors with arguments to suspend the looming and politically painful austerity measure.

Juncker directly said "measures that have been agreed to must be implement," when asked again over the issue by Greek journalists, this time in Strasbourg.

The influential Commission president said he did whatever he could in 2015 to keep Greece in the Eurozone, when few European leaders at the time supported the country.