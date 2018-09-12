Public Debt Management Agency: Uniform yield remains stable at 1.09% for 12-month Greek bonds

Wednesday, 12 September 2018 13:19
UPD:13:21
The Greek state raised 812.5 million euros from an auction of 52-week T-Bills on Wednesday, with total bids reaching 898 million euros, oversubscribing the offer by 1.44 times.

The uniform yield reached 1.09 percent, the same figure in a previous June 13, 2018 auction, the Public Debt Management Agency announced.

 Primary Dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until Sept. 13, 2018 (12 p.m. local time). The settlement date is Sept. 14, 2018.

 

