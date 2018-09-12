Athens court maintains temporary protection against creditors for FF Group

Wednesday, 12 September 2018 12:35
UPD:12:37
ffgroup.com
A- A A+

An Athens first instance court on Wednesday accepted a motion by the Folli Follie Group to maintain an injunction that provides the multinational retailer and jewelry accessory maker protection from creditors.

Several company employees and bond-holders testified in favor of the motion, whereas representatives of all four of Greece's systemic banks - Alpha, Piraeus, NBG and Eurobank - opposed the motion, as did representatives of the independent public revenues authority and the main social security umbrella fund (EFKA).

The main argument cited by FF Group attorneys was that 92 percent of creditors favored a continued (temporary) court-ordered protection of the company's assets, whereas banks represent the remaining 8 percent of creditors.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών