US Sec't of Commerce Ross: Next step for Greece is propel economy into true growth orbit

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who represented Washington over the weekend at the opening of a major trade fair in the northern city of Thessaloniki, said the most important thing that the Greek government can do in the coming period is to boost confidence by the business world.

Ross spoke to the state-run broadcaster (ERT), in an interview that will air in its entirety on Tuesday.

In a preview aired on Monday, he reminded that Greece has taken major steps in exiting the bailout era, and said the next step is to propel the Greek economy into an orbit of true growth.