More than 60,000 residential properties in Greece are listed on short-term lease platforms, i.e. Airbnb, the president of Greece's hoteliers' federation assessed this week.

In comments to the state-run news agency, Grigoris Tatsis again demanded that such "hospitality activity," as he called it, be treated in the same way as the state deals with hotels.

"We're not bothered by the fact they (the Airbnb phenomenon), the issue is to pay in the same way as we do," he said.