ND given 10.9 pct point lead over SYRIZA in latest poll

Monday, 10 September 2018 01:55
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party is given a 10.9-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in a latest opinion poll, which was commissioned and published by the Sunday weekly "Proto Thema" over the weekend.

The poll, conducted by the Marc firm for the staunchly anti-government weekly, which also features the biggest circulation in Greece, gives center-right ND 29.9 percent of respondents' preference to 19 percent for hard left SYRIZA.

The ultra-rightist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party is given 6.9 percent, followed by a PASOK-led socialist grouping at 6.4 and the Communist Party with 6 percent. No other political party appears as exceeding 3 percent, the threshold for entering Parliament in a general election

The opinion poll was conducted before the weekend address by PM Alexis Tsipras and a televised press conference on Sunday.

