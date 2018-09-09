Incident reported in NE Evros prefecture

Αn incident between Greek and Turkish armed forces was reported on Sunday morning on the land border in northeast Evros prefecture, with details still very sketchy as to the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, such as the number of servicemen involved and the exact location.

Hours later, the defense ministry in Athens had not refuted initial press reports, merely saying the incident was not serious, and that an investigation was underway. A more detailed announcement is pending.

Press reports by local media referred to an exchange of gunfire, with one Turkish serviceman located in a military zone on the Greek side of the frontier, as delineated by the Evros (Maritsa) River.