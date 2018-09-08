FS 'bullet train' makes debut in Greece; full service as of 2019

Saturday, 08 September 2018 21:23
UPD:21:26
A- A A+

F. Zois
fzois@naftemporiki.gr

The Italian high-speed "Pendolino", or "silver bullet", debuted in Greece on Saturday, arriving in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on the occasion of the beginning of an annual trade fair in the city.

The specific route is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019, one of the benefits of the purchase of the previously state-run rail operator (Trainose) by Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane - the product of a creditor-mandated and memorandum-stipulated privatization program.

The 213 kilometers per hour the "Pendolino" reached just outside the Platy settlement in Imathia prefecture marked an unprecedented speed for a train travelling on Greek tracks.

NAFTEMPORIKI.GR
Επίσημη πρώτη για το «ασημένιο βέλος»

The specific high-speed locomotive, ETR 485 31, arrived in Greece to test new rail lines, before returning to Italy.

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών