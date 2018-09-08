FS 'bullet train' makes debut in Greece; full service as of 2019

F. Zois

fzois@naftemporiki.gr

The Italian high-speed "Pendolino", or "silver bullet", debuted in Greece on Saturday, arriving in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on the occasion of the beginning of an annual trade fair in the city.

The specific route is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019, one of the benefits of the purchase of the previously state-run rail operator (Trainose) by Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane - the product of a creditor-mandated and memorandum-stipulated privatization program.

The 213 kilometers per hour the "Pendolino" reached just outside the Platy settlement in Imathia prefecture marked an unprecedented speed for a train travelling on Greek tracks.

The specific high-speed locomotive, ETR 485 31, arrived in Greece to test new rail lines, before returning to Italy.