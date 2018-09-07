Hellenic Cables in consortium picked for twin contract to connect offshore wind park in the Netherlands

Friday, 07 September 2018 23:16
A consortium comprised of Van Oord and Hellenic Cables S.A. has been awarded a contract by TenneT to provide and install underwater and terrestrial cable for the Hollandse Kust (South) Alpha project.

Specifically, the consortium will design, produce 200kV cables and use them to connect an offshore wind park with the Maasvlakte high-voltage station on the Dutch mainland.

The 42-kilometer connection will extend from an off-shore substation (Alpha) to the coastal station near Rotterdam.

The Van Oord-Hellenic Cables S.A. consortium was also chose for the Hollandse Kust (South) Beta project, which includes production of 66kV cables and their installation.

The projects are scheduled for completion in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The twin contract value for Athens-based Hellenic Cable reaches 105 million euros.

