Lamda Development reports after-tax profits of 25.1 mln€ in H1 2018

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Lamda Development announced after-tax profits of 25.1 million euros for the first half of 2018, compared to damages incurred over the corresponding period of 2017 of 10.9 million euros.

The value of properties in Lamda's portfolio also increased by 45.3 million euros to stand at 807.5 million euros.

The company, one of the biggest land developers and commercial mall operators in Greece, reported revenues of 38.4 million euros, up from 22.8 million in H1 2017, an increase of 68.2 percent. The latter is mostly attributed to a full consolidations of results of The Mall Athens.