US Sec't of Commerce Ross arrives in Thessaloniki; meets with Tsipras

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrived in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Friday, where he was received by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Ross will represent the United States at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where the USA is the honored nation this year.

In later referring to the meeting, Tsipras' verified international Twitter account said Ross' visit for the trade event "... conveys a strong message, both symbolically but also economically throughout the region. As Greece leaves the crisis behind, it turns more and more, into an anchor of stability development and security in the region... The participation of the USA as the country of honor at the Thessaloniki international fair, underlines the great importance of the relations between our two countries."