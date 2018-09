A 32-year-old in the northwest city of Florina was arrested on Friday on charges of illegally possessing and trafficking antiquities, after authorities discovered 46 ancient and medieval coins in his residence.

Twenty-one of the coins were dated to the Hellenistic period, nine to the later Byzantine era, five were Roman, one is an Ottoman coins and the remaining six of an undetermined period.