'Bad loans' held by Greek banks reduced in June 2018

Thursday, 06 September 2018 16:25
UPD:16:27
Greek banks continued to reduce their exposure to “bad loans” in the second quarter of 2018, according to figures released by the Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday.

The sale of NPL portfolios by two out of the four banks, valued at roughly two billion euros, was cited as the biggest development in continuing the reduction of “bad debt”.

Specifically, at the end of June 2018, the value of NPEs in the country reached 88.6 billon euros, or 47.6 percent of the total. That figure is down by 4.1 percent compared to the end of March 2018  and 6.1 percent compared with the end of December 2017.

