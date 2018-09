Greece's National Council for Radio and Television (ESR), the independent watchdog and licensing authority for broadcasters in the country, on Wednesday announced the recipients of five nationwide television licenses.

All five of the recipients correspond to channels already broadcasting on the national airwaves, namely, Skai, Star, Alpha, Ant1 and E Tv.

Another contender, called "Teleoptiki Elliniki S.A.", and established in January 2018, had its license application rejected.