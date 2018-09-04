Ferry boat strike in Greece ends; union accepts coastal shipping operators' 2% offer

A powerful seamen's union in Greece on Tuesday announced a suspension of a same-day 24-hour strike, meaning that ferry boat routes throughout the country can gradually resume in the coming hours.

PNO had declared the industrial action for Tuesday, extending until 6 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday morning. The strike came after another 24-hour industrial action on Monday.

The seamen's union announced that it had accepted a proposal by the association representing coastal shipping companies (SEEN) for pay increases of 2 percent, retroactively imposed as of Jan. 1, 2018. A new round of negotiations will commence later for 2019 pay scales.

