Greek PM receives reps of residents from wildfire-devastated settlement

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday morning met with representatives of residents from the wildfire-devastated Mati settlement in coastal eastern Attica prefecture. He also toured the site of the catastrophe.

Tsipras was also joined by a handful of ministers and the elected regional governor of Attica prefecture, Rena Dourou, who is also a cadre of the hard left SYRIZA party that the former leads.

INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

The deadly wilfire that tore through once pine-covered but haphazardly developed Mati in the afternoon and evening of July 23 has claimed nearly 100 victims so far.