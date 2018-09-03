Tender for Alexandroupolis port concessions next month

By V. Vegiri

A tender by Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) for port activity concessions at the extreme northeast port of Alexandroupolis is expected next month.

The specific port authority has over the past few months attracted attention by US interests - along with the port of Kavala, further to the west.

According to information collected by "N", the Alexandroupolis Port Authority recently finalized the tender process after talks with the leadership of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

Alexandroupolis is reportedly viewed as a combined transports hub, able to handle bulk cargo, containers and field a logistics center. A major off-shore LNG terminal is also being built close to the port.