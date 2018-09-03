Greek GDP growth slows in Q2 to 1.8% annual rate, down from 2.5% in Q1 2018

Monday, 03 September 2018 15:22
UPD:15:36
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΟΡΕΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΥ
A- A A+

The Greek economy continued to grow in the second quarter of 2018, but at a slightly slower rate than the previous quarter. Nevertheless, the figures supplied by the independent statistics authority confirm the sixth straight quarter of economic growth in the thrice bailed-out country.

Specifically, GDP growth in Q2 2018 reached 0.2 percent, compared with the prevoius quarter, and 1.8 percent on an annual basis - based on seasonally adjusted data.

The corresponding figures were 0.9 percent in Q1 2018, with the annualized rate at 2.5 percent.

Overall, for the first six months, the growth rate was 2.15 percent on an annual basis.

Rising exports again were cited as positively influencing growth.

