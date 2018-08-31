Mykonos reportedly boasts the most expensive 5-star accommodations amongst rivals

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Jet-setting Mykonos, in the Cyclades island chain, again confirmed its reputation as one of the priciest spots in the Mediterranean, with recent figures showing its five-star hotels as the most expensive, compared with rival destinations.

Along with iconic Santorini, northern Halkidiki prefecture and other Cyclades isles, Mykonos is at the top of the list for "high-end" destinations in Greece.

The greater Athens area also showed signs of increased tourism arrivals and an uptick in price-per-room, although it remains far behind, competitively, behind other premier metropolises in the Mediterranean, such as Barcelona and Rome.

According to the most recent figures by SETE Intelligence, the research arm for the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), focusing on tourism flows in 2018, 11.5 arrivals are recorded over the January-June period, along with another 3.83 million in July 2018, an increase of 15.1 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively, from the corresponding periods of 2017.

The rate for five-star hotel on Mykonos was 705 euros during July, according to data by Trivago that was analyzed by SETE Intelligence, albeit 19 euros, on average, less than in July 2017. Nevertheless, the same figure was still higher than in Ibiza, Sardinia and Greek rival Santorini, 618 euros, 612 euros and 589 euros, respectively. Santorini, in fact, posted an increase in the rates for high-end accommodation, by three euros.

In terms of four-star accommodations - using the unofficial "star system" - figures for Santorini show an average rate of 392 euros in July; Mykonos 357 euros; Ibiza 305 euros and Sardinia 267 euros.

Surprisingly, the figure for verdant Halkidiki - in northern Greece, east of Thessaloniki - hovered at 474 euros per room.