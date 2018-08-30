Greek industrial PPI up 8.2% in July 2018 (yoy)

Thursday, 30 August 2018 13:46
UPD:13:49
REUTERS/Phil Noble
A- A A+

Greece's independent statistics authority reported that the industrial producer price index (PPI) for July 2018 increased by 8.2 percent, compared to the same month in 2017. In a press release, the authority (El.Stat) notes:

"The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2010=100.0 in July 2018 recorded an increase of 8.2% compared with July 2017. The corresponding index in July 2017 had recorded an increase of 3.0% compared with July 2016.

The Overall Producer Price Index in July 2018 recorded an increase of 0.4% compared with June 2018. The corresponding index in July 2017 had recorded an increase of 0.4 % compared with June 2017.

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from August 2017 to July 2018 increased by 3.9% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from August 2016 to July 2017, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 3.3%."

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών