Greek industrial PPI up 8.2% in July 2018 (yoy)

Greece's independent statistics authority reported that the industrial producer price index (PPI) for July 2018 increased by 8.2 percent, compared to the same month in 2017. In a press release, the authority (El.Stat) notes:

"The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2010=100.0 in July 2018 recorded an increase of 8.2% compared with July 2017. The corresponding index in July 2017 had recorded an increase of 3.0% compared with July 2016.

The Overall Producer Price Index in July 2018 recorded an increase of 0.4% compared with June 2018. The corresponding index in July 2017 had recorded an increase of 0.4 % compared with June 2017.

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from August 2017 to July 2018 increased by 3.9% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from August 2016 to July 2017, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 3.3%."