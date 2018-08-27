Troubled Folli Follie group announces hiring of consulting firm, new CRO

Folli Follie on Monday announced its cooperation with Synergon Partners, a consulting group specializing in financial and corporate restructuring, while at the same time noting that Dimitris Kouvatsos has been appointed as the group's chief restructuring officer (CRO).

Trading in FF shares at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been suspended, while the capital markets authority in Greece has levied millions of euros in fines against the once high-flying company's board members and top executives.