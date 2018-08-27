Troubled Folli Follie group announces hiring of consulting firm, new CRO

Monday, 27 August 2018 19:49
UPD:19:51
A- A A+

Folli Follie on Monday announced its cooperation with Synergon Partners, a consulting group specializing in financial and corporate restructuring, while at the same time noting that Dimitris Kouvatsos has been appointed as the group's chief restructuring officer (CRO).

Trading in FF shares at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been suspended, while the capital markets authority in Greece has levied millions of euros in fines against the once high-flying company's board members and top executives.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών