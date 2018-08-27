Interior minister to serve as new ruling SYRIZA party sec't

Monday, 27 August 2018
UPD:19:01
The up-until-now interior minister, Panos Skourletis, has been appointed as the new secretary of ruling SYRIZA party’s central committee, a decision by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that more-or-less serves as a precursor for a Cabinet reshuffle in the coming days.

Skourletis replaces P. Rigas, the outgoing party secretary.

Tsipras is reportedly keen to reshuffle his poll-trailing coalition government ahead of a state-of-the-economy address at a Thessaloniki trade fair, early next month, and in the wake of the official conclusion of the third bailout on Aug. 20.

