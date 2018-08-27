Power, water supply restored on Hydra after more than 24-hour blackout; operator apologizes

Monday, 27 August 2018 16:27
UPD:17:25
Greece’s electricity distribution network operator, DEDDHE, on Monday said power supply to the popular Saronic Gulf island of Hydra was restored in the afternoon, after a nearly 36-hour outage that also knocked out the water supply.

A pair of power generators was also shipped to the rocky island as a precaution against another blackout.

The operator also again apologized to customers on the isle for the power interruption, which came at probably one of the worst times of the year – the last weekend of the height of the summer tourism season.

