Isle of Hydra without power, water supply on Sun.

The popular Saronic Gulf island of Hydra remained without electricity and water supply for much of Sunday, the last weekend in the high season tourism month of August. The interruption was blamed on a malfunction at a mainland substation the town of Kranidi.

Hydra has no water resources of its own, and a pumping station connected to a reservoir is powered by electricity.

In a statement, the electricity distribution network operator, DEDDHE, said crews were on the island and on the mainland trying to restore power, while adding that generators would be transported to the isle if the repairs were judged as time-consuming.

Eateries, supermarkets and households on the island were trying to keep perishable foods from spoiling. Additionally, the layout of the isle's only town is characterized by narrow alleys, making the use of motorized equipment difficult. Private vehicles are banned on Hydra.

Widespread power outages plagued the greater Athens area for one day last week, a problem also attributed to a malfunction at a high-voltage sub-station.