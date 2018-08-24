Missing Greek-owned tanker turns up off Congo; details still sketchy

A Greek-owned tanker turned up on Friday after disappearing for week off west Africa, with the "Pantelena" finally located while sailing west of Congo. According to reports out of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Panamanian-flagged tanker was headed for the port of Lome.

Georgian authorities have been closely following the incident, as 17 crew-members on board are Georgian nationals.

The 7,000-dwt ship, constructed in 2006 and owned by Lotus Shipping, had disappeared from radar screens and shipping lanes on Aug. 14.

Nevertheless, a Georgian official quoted by AFP said thatthe situation with the Pantelena did not involve piracy, without providing more details.