A total of 132 archaeological sites and museums around Greece will remain open on Sunday evening and heading into midnight to allow visitors a view of the last full moon of the summer season from their premises, a more-or-less "tradition" in the east Mediterranean country over the past few years.

At 95 sites, in fact, various "haute" cultural events are planned, such as concerts, dance, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, film showings, poetry readings and even tours.