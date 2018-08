The state budget recorded a primary budget surplus of 2.046 billion euros over the Jan-Jul 2018, up from a target of 929 million euros, and down from a 3.024-billion-euro surplus posted during the corresponding period of 2017.

Based on figures released on Friday by the finance ministry, on a modified cash basis, a budget balance deficit of 1.604 billion euros was also recorded during the same period, down from 2.608 billion euros in the same period of 2017.