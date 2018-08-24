Late Minoan-era tomb discovered intact; 2 skeletons, artifacts inside

An unopened chamber-like Late Bronze Age tomb was excavated recently in the Ierapetra region of eastern Crete, after it was unexpectedly discovered in an olive grove.

The tomb, some 800 meters northeast of the village of Kentri, was located at a depth of more than two-and-a-half meters and was 1.2 meters in width.

The tomb was accessible only through a vertical opening in the ground, and was sealed by stone facade.

Inside, archaeologists discovered an undamaged box-like urn, complete with its cover. Inside the urn was a well-preserved skeleton of an adult in an extremely contracted position. Fourteen stirrup jars (amphorae) were also discovered intact, along with a cup and an amphorae-like vase.

Another skeleton of an adult, this one badly preserved, was discovered in a smashed and uncovered urn, along with other intact artifacts, similar to the ones found near the first skeleton.



Based on initial estimates and ceramic typology from the find, archaeologists dated the tomb and artifacts to the late Minoan era, between 1400 and 1200 BC.

The tomb was discovered by chance, with a local resident informing the archaeology service of its existence.