AKP representative lashes out at Greek judiciary for maintaining asylum of Turk officer

A representative of Turkey's ruling party (AKP) on Wednesday angrily lashed out at Greece's independent judiciary after justices on the Council of State (CoS) rejected a Greek government appeal against a previous ruling granting asylum one of eight Turkish servicemen. The latter fled to Greece after a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

The CoS, Greece's highest administrative court, handed down the decision for Süleyman Özkaynakçı on Tuesday, ostensibly setting a precedent for the other Turkish officers and NCOs.

“Judicial decisions that defend putschists mean support for the putsch. The Greek judiciary has sided with the enemies of Turkey and the putschists with this decision,” ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik said in a statement.

The ruling affects only Özkaynakçı, as the seven other Turks - now cashiered from the Turkish military - must await individual rulings by the same high court.

Özkaynakçı and the other seven Turks were set free earlier this summer, but still live under tight security conditions to prevent any attempt by Ankara to abduct the men. Moreover, three of the eight have received refugee status.