30% hike in tax free shopping over Jan-Jul period despite slide in average daily travel spending

Tuesday, 21 August 2018 23:39
UPD:23:47
EUROKINISSI/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

By S. Emmanuil

semm@naftemporiki.gr

The tax free shopping sector in Greece - purchases linked with a return of VAT for consumers visiting from non-EU countries - continued to post an annual growth rate of roughly 20 percent, in terms of value of transactions, and up to 30 percent  over the Jan-July 2018 period.  

Chinese and US nationals comprised nearly half of the total number of tax free shopping sales, with Russian nationals, by comparison, falling from previous years' totals, according to figures released by the Global Blue Hellas firm.

The paradox in the figure is that while tourist arrivals continue to increase on a yearly basis, the average daily spending per tourist continues to slide, with the decrease reaching 7.5 percent, based on the latest figures.

The average per diem spending for each tourist in 2017, however, was down a whopping 25 percent, compared to 2016. The latter development came in tandem with a reduction in the lowest minimum tax free sale set at 50 euros, from the previous 120 euros.

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών