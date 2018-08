A Greek-owned Panama-registered tanker has been reported as missing for a week now in a sea region off the west African state of Gabon, military sources in the region reported on Tuesday.

According to the afp, the Georgian government confirmed the incident, as 17 Georgian nationals serve aboard the missing 121-meter "Pantalena" as crew-members.

The vessel disappeared from radar screens on Aug. 14 while sailing between Gabon and Sao Tome, according to the same source.