Morgan Stanley guardedly optimistic on post-bailout era for Greece

Morgan Stanley sees recent debt relief measures and an improving Greek economy as helping the country achieve a "clean exit" from the third and last bailout - which officially ended on Monday - while at the same time warning that economic figures remain unstable, to a large extent, and that the recent economic "jump-start" was relatively sluggish.

In a note on Tuesday, the international investment bank announced that the country is now flying "solo", adding that economic sentiment is improving in several sectors, unemployment is down and retail sales are on the rise, whereas exports are also moving upwards.

In terms of risks, Morgan Stanley said the country's external debt sustainability improved.