Athens Int'l Airport profits up in 2017 yoy; concession contract extension cited as reason for no dividend

Net profits for the Eleftherios Venizelos Athens International Airport (ΑΙΑ) reached 140.05 million euros in 2017, up from 132.4 million euros in 2016.

Nevertheless, despite the increased profitability, the operators of Greece's biggest and busiest airport are not expected to issue a dividend to shareholders, citing an extension of the current concession contract with the Greek state. The latter was achieved this year with a price tag of 1.35 billion euros.

Operational revenues reached 433.5 million euros, up by 6.61 percent compared to 2016, mostly due to the increase in passenger traffic and improved sales emanating from commercial activities.

The AIA paid 79.9 million euros for an "airport improvement and development" fee imposed by the Greek state, down by 3.5 million euros (4.18 percent) from 2016.