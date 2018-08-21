Folli Follie in negotiations with creditors to stave off actions by latter

By S. Emmanuil

semm@naftemporiki.gr

Embattled accessory manufacturer and retail Folli Follie has commenced negotiations with creditors in order to stave off collection and legal actions by the latter, as the Athens-based company briefed investors over possible violations in terms linked with convertible bonds and bonds in Swiss francs held by it.

Trading in FF shares at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been suspended, while the capital markets authority in Greece has levied millions of euros in fines against the once high-flying company's board members and top executives.

The latest statement, in fact, comes after pressure by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) last week.

Term violations have been ascribed to the company regarding 249.5 million euros in convertible bonds, and bonds valued at 150 million Swiss francs